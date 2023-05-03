WEATHER WEDNESDAY: Why do some sunsets appear reddish?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Have you ever looked up to the sky during an amazingly gorgeous sunset and noticed that it’s primarily reddish? Want to know why that is? Well, we have you covered...

Firstly, the sunlight has to travel pretty far from the sun in order to reach your eyes as it approaches the horizon.

The blue and violet light waves have shorter wavelengths than the other colors. So as the blue and violet light waves continue traveling, these waves are more likely to be scattered by air and dust particles in the atmosphere.

The blue and violet light waves have scattered and as the remaining waves continue to travel onward towards the horizon, most of the light left unscattered is red and orange so that is why a sunset may appear REDDISH.

