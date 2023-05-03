Advertise With Us
Wayne County woman celebrates $100,000 scratch-off win

(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wayne County woman tried her luck and won a $100,000 prize.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said that Pamela Davis, from Goldsboro, bought her lucky $5,000,000 Ultimate ticket from the Speedway on East New Hope Road. She arrived Tuesday to take home her $71,259 winnings.

The state lottery said this game debuted in March with five $5 million and fifteen $100,000 prizes. Only three of the $100,00 prizes have been claimed, and all the others are still up to win.

