Wayne County woman celebrates $100,000 scratch-off win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wayne County woman tried her luck and won a $100,000 prize.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said that Pamela Davis, from Goldsboro, bought her lucky $5,000,000 Ultimate ticket from the Speedway on East New Hope Road. She arrived Tuesday to take home her $71,259 winnings.

The state lottery said this game debuted in March with five $5 million and fifteen $100,000 prizes. Only three of the $100,00 prizes have been claimed, and all the others are still up to win.

