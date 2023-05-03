Advertise With Us
Teacher of the Week: Kelly Klinedinst

By Jacyn Abbott
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - Meet WITN’s Teacher of the Week, Kelly Klinedinst.

Klinedinst is a teacher at Wallace Elementary School. There she teaches the ELA class.

According to her nominations, she teaches 8th-grade Language Arts at the school, and in her first year of teaching, Klinedinst has developed relationships with each of her students.

WITN is told She constantly strives to make her classroom a safe, exciting place for them to learn.

