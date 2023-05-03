STATE: Bacteria levels in parts of Dare too high for swimming

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - State officials posted swimming advisories at a sound-side area of Dare County on Wednesday warning swimmers not to go in the water.

According to the state, officials found enterococci bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards along the Sandy Bay sound-side access near Frisco along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Officials said the advisory is not a beach closing and that it does not affect the entire Frisco area. According to the state, the advisory is for areas within 200 feet of the posted signs.

State officials said they will continue testing the site, and they will remove the sign and notify the public again when the bacteria levels decrease to levels below the standards.

