Sports Spotlight: South Lenoir senior Tyndall helps pitch team to huge conference win, headed to Chowan baseball

DEEP RUN, N.C. (WITN) - On Monday night there was a classic high school baseball game played in Deep Run. South Lenoir won 4-3 over conference-leading Southwest Onslow on a walk-off in 9 innings. Blue Devils three-sport athlete Landon Tyndall was at the heart of it and we feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“My dad. He got me to play baseball when I was four,” says South Lenoir senior Landon Tyndall, Ever since then I have been playing it. Loved it ever since. It has been my favorite sport since I was little.”

South Lenior came back from two runs down in the 7th to tie it, and would walk-off for a win in the 9th over conference-leading Southwest Onslow.

“He told me I might come in late in this game. I’m glad I did,” says Tyndall, “I’m glad I pitched the way I did. My defense played a great game. It was really all hands on deck.”

Senior Landon Tyndall threw three scoreless frames in relief.

“He was our guy last year. He’s done it again this year. He has come a long way this year. Struggled early and has really gotten better as the year’s gone by,” says South Lenoir head coach Davind Combs, “He wanted the ball. He just did a great job. Kept them off balance with his off speed, hit his spots, kept the ball down. Like I said the defense played really well behind him. Pretty proud of them.”

Tyndall played basketball, football, and baseball for the Blue Devils. It taught him to keep things light.

“He’s a great kid. Very high academic kid,” says Combs, “He’s one of them guys when he comes around you are going to laugh and joke with him but when it comes time to work, he’s going to buckle down and do work.”

“I like to joke around a lot. I can be serious when I am supposed to be,” says Tyndall, “But my personality I’m just goofy.”

Landon the pitcher is a bit of a sidearm and he is tough to hit.

“I’m just glad I could clear my head, not think much and just throw strikes,” says Tyndall.

The 6′3′' Tyndall took it upon himself to take his game to the next level.

“I had emailed the coach and sent him a video of me pitching. He wanted me to come in to visit. I went in for a visit and he offered me,” says Tyndall.

Landon is focused on finishing out his senior season strong and his future is set as he has a spot with the Chowan University baseball program starting next fall.

“I am really blessed to play baseball somewhere else beyond this,” says Tyndall, “I really liked the campus, it was a great experience, the coaching staff just felt right so that’s why I committed.”

South Lenoir hosts North Lenoir in a rivalry game to close the regular season on Thursday.

