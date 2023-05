DEEP RUN, N.C. (WITN) - South Lenoir softball took on Southwest Onslow Monday night and picked up a 12-2 win. Makayla Sasnett hit two homers in Monday’s game. Last year’s region runner-up Blue Devils got to 10-6. Both baseball and softball will host rival North Lenoir on Thursday.

