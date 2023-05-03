Service members reunite with rescue dogs from overseas

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WITN) - A nonprofit in the east has worked hand in hand with our nation’s armed forces to help rescue furry friends from around the globe.

Paws of War partnered with several Camp Lejeune marines in the Surf City area to reunite them in Sneads Ferry with several dogs they rescued while on deployment.

Today put an interesting spin on a military reunion. Typically you’d see families reuniting but today we’re reuniting man and man’s best friend.

This is something that goes far across the water all the way to Southeast Asia where numerous marines were involved in the rescue of a dog named Cardi and her puppies.

Service members and Paws of War partnered together to go through a lot of red tape to pull off this rescue and get these dogs back to the United States.

The dogs all had to be treated and go through a mandatory quarantine in New York before finally making the trip to Eastern North Carolina.

“Oh my gosh I mean I think for all of us too it was such a long process and so it feels incredible,” said Captain Britta Vivaldi. “Definitely a little bit of anxiety here and there to be honest but I mean it’s like it’s one of those things that almost a year ago we all said we’re gonna make this work and we’re going to continue to make that work today.”

Paws of War is a 501C3 nonprofit organization, so all of the money needed to pull all these rescues comes strictly from donations.

Their slogan is “Help a Vet Save a Pet,” which is exactly what a lot of the troops said happened today when they made the reunions happen.

