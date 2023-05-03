Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Pepsi Historical Society celebrating 100 years with special guest

(Jaylen Holloway)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Today the New Bern Historical Society will be celebrating its 100th anniversary while also looking back on the 125-year history of Pepsi.

The society is hosting an event and welcoming Pepsi-Cola Historian Bob Stoddard as he shares his insights into Pepsi-Cola’s roots right here in the east. He will also speak on the company’s early bankruptcies and the challenges the company faced that were brought on by World War ll.

The event will begin this evening at 7 P.M. inside Orringer Hall at Craven Community College. Tickets are $10 and reservations can be made at NewBernHistorical.org.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m.
Driver killed in Highway 11 tractor-trailer crash identified
Winterville Community Fire Department says the collision happened at the "K Intersection"
Pitt County collision at “K Intersection” sends driver to hospital
The head-on collision happened Monday morning.
Head-on collision sends two to hospital
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance
Reality TV show to showcase inside of one ENC jail

Latest News

Public Parking Uptown Greenville
UPDATE: Greenville puts brakes on uptown parking enforcement again
storm prep
Free, family-friendly hurricane preparedness expo happening today
Greenville to host Baby Jamboree 2023
Penny Lane
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Penny Lane