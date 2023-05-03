Pepsi Historical Society celebrating 100 years with special guest

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Today the New Bern Historical Society will be celebrating its 100th anniversary while also looking back on the 125-year history of Pepsi.

The society is hosting an event and welcoming Pepsi-Cola Historian Bob Stoddard as he shares his insights into Pepsi-Cola’s roots right here in the east. He will also speak on the company’s early bankruptcies and the challenges the company faced that were brought on by World War ll.

The event will begin this evening at 7 P.M. inside Orringer Hall at Craven Community College. Tickets are $10 and reservations can be made at NewBernHistorical.org.

