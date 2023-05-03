North Carolina Republicans are seeking to impose new restrictions on abortion in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Concerns are rising following a newly proposed Republican lead bill that addresses abortion restrictions. One that State Democratic Senator Mary Wills Bode feels doesn’t include enough input.

Bode says, “It is deeply concerning to me that our rights are being ruled back in a way that we don’t really have an opportunity to have a seat at the table to provide feedback.”

The bill would allow only for abortion past 12 weeks when the mother’s life is in physical danger, as well as allow for abortions past that benchmark in cases of rape, incest, and when severe abnormalities are detected but that’s not all some are worried about.

“Instead of a woman being able to get on a Zoom call with her healthcare provider to talk about the need for a medical abortion, that woman now has to come in person to have a consultation,” Bode says.

Bode also takes issue with the element of the bill that increases penalties for physicians who provide abortions.

Republican lawmakers say it’s a move to save lives.

“We have the opportunity to provide women and families with options that they haven’t had before. We have the opportunity to show them that children are not burdens, they are the greatest joy of your life, and we have the opportunity to modernize our pro-life laws,” says Republican State Senate, Joyce Krawiec.

The bill lists $180 million dollars in funding that would help support parents in order to limit acts of abortion.

If passed, Republican leadership also said the measure was a $160 million investment in childcare access, maternal health care, and paid parental leave for teachers and state employees. The bill includes millions of dollars in funding for foster care families and parents who are working to finish community college.

