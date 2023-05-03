Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

NCHSAA spring meeting moved high school basketball to final four at state sites, softball run-rule change

Considering shot clock for basketball, 15-run rule coming to softball
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association board met today for their spring meeting and made some significant changes like NIL for student-athletes. We shared in another article.

NCHSAA NIL Policy story

The board also approved switching the state high school basketball tournament to a final four set up. The regional championship round will now be like the semifinals of the NCAA tournament and played at the state championship site. It will become a week long state final four tournament when those rounds are reached. The format will still be interesting as they work to reclassify the state to more classifications. Commissioner Que Tucker said that attendance at regional finals leading to problems of capacity at local high schools lead to the change. She said they are working on what site will be used. It applies to both boys and girls basketball.

They also have put out feelers to see if they could implement a shot clock. They are looking into how much cost it would incur not only to put it in but to operate. They are considering it is a big take away. No timeline was given for possible implementation.

Another interesting rule change is for high school softball. Starting in 2024 if a team holds a 15-run lead after three innings the game will end.

They discussed the state bills being worked on in the legislature regarding charter schools. They are waiting to see how they play out before they make any changes according to the commissioner.

They briefly discussed the classification changes. They have formed a committee to work on division and new conferences resulting from the re-classification of the state into more classifications.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m.
Driver killed in Highway 11 tractor-trailer crash identified
The standoff began around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.
UPDATE: Standoff at Wallace Walmart ends with shots fired, one in custody
Winterville Community Fire Department says the collision happened at the "K Intersection"
Pitt County collision at “K Intersection” sends driver to hospital
The head-on collision happened Monday morning.
Head-on collision sends two to hospital
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing

Latest News

NCHSAA passed policy to allow Name, Image, and Likeness compensation for high school athletes
Farmville Central's Morgan Denham scored game winning goal in final minutes.
Farmville Central’s Denham scores late goal to lift Jags over North Pitt girls soccer
Blizzard nets 100th point in playoff win
J.H. Rose boys lacrosse earns playoffs home win over Wilson Fike
South Lenoir softball beats Southwest Onslow on Monday
South Lenoir gets big home win over Southwest Onslow softball