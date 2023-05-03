NCHSAA spring meeting moved high school basketball to final four at state sites, softball run-rule change

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association board met today for their spring meeting and made some significant changes like NIL for student-athletes. We shared in another article.

The board also approved switching the state high school basketball tournament to a final four set up. The regional championship round will now be like the semifinals of the NCAA tournament and played at the state championship site. It will become a week long state final four tournament when those rounds are reached. The format will still be interesting as they work to reclassify the state to more classifications. Commissioner Que Tucker said that attendance at regional finals leading to problems of capacity at local high schools lead to the change. She said they are working on what site will be used. It applies to both boys and girls basketball.

They also have put out feelers to see if they could implement a shot clock. They are looking into how much cost it would incur not only to put it in but to operate. They are considering it is a big take away. No timeline was given for possible implementation.

Another interesting rule change is for high school softball. Starting in 2024 if a team holds a 15-run lead after three innings the game will end.

They discussed the state bills being worked on in the legislature regarding charter schools. They are waiting to see how they play out before they make any changes according to the commissioner.

They briefly discussed the classification changes. They have formed a committee to work on division and new conferences resulting from the re-classification of the state into more classifications.

