NC Lawmakers look to eliminate concealed carry permits

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Republican lawmakers are advancing legislation to eliminate the requirement that anyone who wants to carry a concealed handgun must get a permit from the local sheriff.

A judiciary committee voted on Tuesday to make it so a concealed handgun permit isn’t necessary to lawfully carry a gun under one’s clothing.

The effort is backed by gun-rights advocates who already celebrated weeks ago when the Republican-controlled General Assembly repealed another kind of permit issued by sheriffs before someone could buy a pistol.

Gun-control advocates said ending the mandate would result in higher rates of violent crime and homicide. Concealed weapons permits would still be available in some situations.

