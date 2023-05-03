Advertise With Us
NC Lawmakers look to eliminate concealed carry permits

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Republican lawmakers are advancing legislation to eliminate the requirement that anyone who wants to carry a concealed handgun must get a permit from the local sheriff.

A judiciary committee voted on Tuesday to make it so a concealed handgun permit isn’t necessary to lawfully carry a gun under one’s clothing.

The effort is backed by gun-rights advocates who already celebrated weeks ago when the Republican-controlled General Assembly repealed another kind of permit issued by sheriffs before someone could buy a pistol.

Gun-control advocates said ending the mandate would result in higher rates of violent crime and homicide. Concealed weapons permits would still be available in some situations.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

