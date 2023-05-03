Nash County deputies arrest 6 on federal firearm charges

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A months-long investigation in Nash County ended in multiple arrests.

According to deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Department, a several months investigation involving deputies and the ATF ended in the arrest of six people, each charged with federal firearms violations.

Chi-ali Bunn was charged after a chase with Nash County deputies who say Bunn is a validated member of the Blood’s gang.

According to deputies Bunn had a Glock handgun and a short-barrel AR-15 rifle with no serial number in his possession. Bunn was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm that is not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Elijah Caudle of Rocky Mount was charged with seven counts of distributing a quantity of a mixture containing Fentanyl after deputies were able to get quantities of Fentanyl from him through controlled purchases and a search warrant at his home in Rocky Mount, NC.

Deputies say Caudle is a member of the Crip gang and is listed as a gang member through the NC Department of Community Corrections.

Kenneth Pomeroy of Nashville was arrested after the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and Nashville Police Department used a warrant to search his home.

According to deputies, Pomeroy was found to be in possession of multiple stolen firearms and quantities of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl. They also said Pomeroy is a convicted felon and is not permitted to own or possess any firearms.

Deputies say Pomeroy was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a mixture containing fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted Felon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Rodney Alligood was arrested by the Nashville Police Department for breaking and entering into a residence and taking multiple firearms.

Police say Alligood then sold or traded these firearms to Pomeroy for narcotics. Alligood was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and willfully engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license.

Aaron Wiggins was charged deputies say they witnessed him throw a handgun into a trash can as deputies arrived at a residence on Star St. in Rocky Mount with a search warrant. Wiggins was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Tavon Vines was stopped on I-95 by Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone, but deputies say Vines fled the scene after a brief altercation. Deputies say they pursued Vines until he crashed and fled on foot.

According to deputies, Vines was able to escape custody. Deputies say they located a firearm in the vehicle after Vines fled.

Deputies say Vines was later arrested in Maryland for multiple charges for his involvement in the chase as well as his involvement in a shooting and robbery in Washington, DC.

Vines was indicted in the Eastern District of NC for possessing a firearm by a convicted felon and is currently in custody in Maryland.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.