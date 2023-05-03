Advertise With Us
Martin County Schools to swear in new superintendent

Martin County Schools announced a new superintendent.
Martin County Schools announced a new superintendent.(Martin County Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A school system in the east is welcoming a new superintendent.

Martin County Schools says Dr. Michelle White is being sworn in as the school system’s superintendent next Monday.

White’s swearing-in ceremony will be at the Martin County Schools Innovation Campus in Williamston with a reception to follow. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

