Martin County Schools to swear in new superintendent

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A school system in the east is welcoming a new superintendent.

Martin County Schools says Dr. Michelle White is being sworn in as the school system’s superintendent next Monday.

White’s swearing-in ceremony will be at the Martin County Schools Innovation Campus in Williamston with a reception to follow. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.