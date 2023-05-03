Advertise With Us
Marines reunited with rescues from deployment

USMC Capt. Britta Vivaldi, holding Ivar and Cardi.
USMC Capt. Britta Vivaldi, holding Ivar and Cardi.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WITN) - A nonprofit with a branch in the east has worked hand in hand with our nation’s armed forces to help rescue furry friends from around the globe.

Paws of War partnered with several Camp Lejeune Marines in the Surf City area to reunite them – in Sneads Ferry – with several dogs, they rescued while on deployment to the Philippines just under a year ago

Captain Britta Vivaldi, Sergeant Colin Bettner, and Sergeant Joshua Echevarria – all marines from Camp Lejeune – rescued Cardi and her puppies Cindy, Hector, and Ivar.

The Marines rescued the pups in Southeast Asia after they found them malnourished and neglected, transporting them through foreign customs and over to the united states would cost close to eight thousand dollars.

Nonprofit Rescue Paws of War partnered with the troops to fund the process of getting the dogs shipped to America and treated for 28 days.

The troops have been looking forward to finally getting the chance to bring the pups home.

“Oh my gosh I mean I think for all of us too it was such a long process and so it feels incredible definitely a little bit of anxiety here and there to be honest but I mean it’s like it’s one of those things that almost a year ago we all said we’re gonna make this work and we’re going to continue to make that work today,” said Capt. Vivaldi

Paws of War representatives said they have more than 60 rescues underway around the world in roughly 30 different countries of dogs and cats for deployed military.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

