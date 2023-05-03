Marines in the east reuniting with puppies from overseas

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WITN) - Three military members will have a special reunion Wednesday in the east.

Paws of War is reuniting the servicemembers with the four dogs they rescued while being stationed in southeast Asia today.

The Marines rescued the mother, Cardi, and her three pups, Cindy, Hector, and Ivar. The Marines bonded with the puppies’ mom as they nursed her back to health so she could give birth.

Following the deployment, the Marines reached out to Paws of War to reunite them with the dogs.

Paws of War has helped military members save the animals they rescue while deployed overseas since 2014.

The reunion will take place at the Hampton Inn in Sneads Ferry at 11:30 A.M.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.