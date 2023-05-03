Kinston City Council unanimously vote in favor of increased parking fines

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Cars drove through downtown Kinston Tuesday night, while councilmembers were inside City Hall voting to boost parking tickets to $25.00.

“I think it’s going to get somebody’s attention, but I don’t think it’s going to be appreciated at first,” said Theodore McNeal, Kinston resident.

Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette says the $23.00 increase from the current $2.00 fine comes after a recent surge of illegal parking within the city, particularly downtown.

“We’re getting more pedestrians and cars parked in that area,” Goyette said. “People parking in front of fire hydrants and blocking lanes.”

Goyette says the city has issued over 300 parking tickets for a total of $600.00

Residents like McNeal believe the frequent ticketing is due to city parking code violations not being updated since the 1980′s.

“I always pay attention to the no parking signs,” McNeal said. “However, there’s a whole lot of people who just don’t care.”

There have been parking changes in a couple of cities around the east such as Greenville, Goldsboro, and New Bern. Goyette says the city of Kinston adjusted its fine amount based off of those areas.

He says revenue from the parking tickets will go directly to the Kinston General Fund.

“It’ll be up to the city to decide where that funding goes,” Goyette said. “This isn’t policing for profit; it was just a $2.00 parking fine. You can buy a soft drink for $2.40.”

Goyette says ticketing for the increased parking fines will not go into effect until July 1st.

Goyette and city council members also continued discussions about consolidating animal control services with Lenoir County.

A decision still hasn’t been made, but Goyette says the community can plan to hear constant updates on the progression.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.