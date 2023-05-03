Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Kinston City Council unanimously vote in favor of increased parking fines

Kinston City Council unanimously vote in favor of increased parking fines
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Cars drove through downtown Kinston Tuesday night, while councilmembers were inside City Hall voting to boost parking tickets to $25.00.

“I think it’s going to get somebody’s attention, but I don’t think it’s going to be appreciated at first,” said Theodore McNeal, Kinston resident.

Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette says the $23.00 increase from the current $2.00 fine comes after a recent surge of illegal parking within the city, particularly downtown.

“We’re getting more pedestrians and cars parked in that area,” Goyette said. “People parking in front of fire hydrants and blocking lanes.”

Goyette says the city has issued over 300 parking tickets for a total of $600.00

Residents like McNeal believe the frequent ticketing is due to city parking code violations not being updated since the 1980′s.

“I always pay attention to the no parking signs,” McNeal said. “However, there’s a whole lot of people who just don’t care.”

There have been parking changes in a couple of cities around the east such as Greenville, Goldsboro, and New Bern. Goyette says the city of Kinston adjusted its fine amount based off of those areas.

He says revenue from the parking tickets will go directly to the Kinston General Fund.

“It’ll be up to the city to decide where that funding goes,” Goyette said. “This isn’t policing for profit; it was just a $2.00 parking fine. You can buy a soft drink for $2.40.”

Goyette says ticketing for the increased parking fines will not go into effect until July 1st.

Goyette and city council members also continued discussions about consolidating animal control services with Lenoir County.

A decision still hasn’t been made, but Goyette says the community can plan to hear constant updates on the progression.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m.
Driver killed in Highway 11 tractor-trailer crash identified
Winterville Community Fire Department says the collision happened at the "K Intersection"
Pitt County collision at “K Intersection” sends driver to hospital
The head-on collision happened Monday morning.
Head-on collision sends two to hospital
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance
Reality TV show to showcase inside of one ENC jail

Latest News

Lenoir County man busted after raid on home
Lenoir County man busted after raid on home
$50,000 reward offered for info on escapee
$50,000 reward offered for info on escapee
Kinston City Council unanimously vote in favor of increased parking fines
Kinston City Council unanimously vote in favor of increased parking fines
GOP leaders propose new abortion restrictions
GOP leaders propose new abortion restrictions