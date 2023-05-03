J.H. Rose boys lacrosse earns playoffs home win over Wilson Fike
Blizzard tallies 100th career point in victory
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The J.H. Rose boys lacrosse team defeated Wilson Fike 16-5 to open the state 3A/2A/1A playoffs in Greenville on Tuesday night.
Rose senior Charlie Blizzard tallied his 100th career point in the game.
“It means a lot. I have had a bunch of great teammates and coaches who have helped me along the way. I couldn’t have done it without them,” says Blizzrd, “It really means a lot to me.”
He scored a few goals while we were there.
The Rampants will play at Carrboro in the next round.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.