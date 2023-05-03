Advertise With Us
J.H. Rose boys lacrosse earns playoffs home win over Wilson Fike

Blizzard tallies 100th career point in victory
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The J.H. Rose boys lacrosse team defeated Wilson Fike 16-5 to open the state 3A/2A/1A playoffs in Greenville on Tuesday night.

Rose senior Charlie Blizzard tallied his 100th career point in the game.

“It means a lot. I have had a bunch of great teammates and coaches who have helped me along the way. I couldn’t have done it without them,” says Blizzrd, “It really means a lot to me.”

He scored a few goals while we were there.

The Rampants will play at Carrboro in the next round.

