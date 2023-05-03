GOP leaders propose new abortion restrictions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Republican leadership in the NC General Assembly announced Tuesday evening that the two chambers have reached an agreement on a proposal for new restrictions on abortion rights in NC.

Under current law, abortion is legal in North Carolina through the first 20 weeks of pregnancy. after 20 weeks, abortion is legal only in the case of a medical emergency.

Under the new proposal that was announced Tuesday, elective abortion would not be allowed after week 12 of pregnancy except in the case of rape, incest, or a health threat to the mother according to bill sponsors in the NC Senate.

Sponsors said that in the case of rape or incest, abortion would be allowed until 20 weeks of pregnancy, and 24 weeks for life-threatening situations for the mother.

“We have the opportunity to save many lives,” said Senator Joyce Krawiec, R - Forsyth County. “We have the opportunity to provide women and families options that they haven’t had before. We have the opportunity to show them that children are not burdens, they are the greatest joy of your life.”

Senate President Pro-Tempore Phil Berger, R-Rockingham County said that Senate Bill 20, which is now called The Care for Women, Children, and Families Act, would be available online for the general public to see sometime Tuesday night.

Senate Bill 20 originally went through both the House and Senate as The Safe Surrender of Infants Act, with no language dealing with abortion restrictions.

According to the bill’s voting history, it was sent back to the Senate on April 4 for concurrence in changes made by the House of Representatives. The bill was called to the Senate floor Tuesday and voted down, sending it to a conference committee so that the House and Senate can work out their differences and bring it back before each chamber.

Under House and Senate rules, a conference report, which is what Senate Bill 20 now is, cannot be amended on the floor, and debate is limited to concurring or not concurring with the current version of the bill. There are no public committee meetings on conference reports.

In the case of Senate Bill 20, the former language of the Safe Child Surrender bill is removed and the new Abortion Restriction proposal language is inserted in its place. The proposal then gets a single up or down vote in both chambers, avoiding the normal committee process.

A conference report can be called to the floor at any time, which means that both chambers could vote on the report this week.

