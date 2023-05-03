Fight against Great Lakes Fire continues to make progress

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Efforts to contain the huge wildfire in the Croatan National Forrest continue.

The U.S. Forest Service said Wednesday morning that the Great Lakes Fire is now 65% contained and remains at 32,400 acres.

The fire has been burning for 15 days.

There are 203 people working on the fire that is expected to burn until the middle of June.

