Fight against Great Lakes Fire continues to make progress

The fire is now 65% contained.
The fire is now 65% contained.(U.S. Forest Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Efforts to contain the huge wildfire in the Croatan National Forrest continue.

The U.S. Forest Service said Wednesday morning that the Great Lakes Fire is now 65% contained and remains at 32,400 acres.

The fire has been burning for 15 days.

There are 203 people working on the fire that is expected to burn until the middle of June.

