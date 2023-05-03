Farmville Central’s Denham scores late goal to lift Jags over North Pitt girls soccer

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central’s Morgan Denham scored with less than two minutes to play on Tuesday night to lift the Jaguars to a 2-1 win at North Pitt.

The win moves Farmville Central a game up on the Panthers for first place in the conference with about a week left in the regular season.

North Pitt trailed by a goal at the half. Abbigail Everette was able to score the equalizer and it was 1-1 most of the second half.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.