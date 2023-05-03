Farmville Central baseball picks up win at North Pitt
Jaguars 6, Panthers 1
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central baseball picked up a road win at North Pitt 6-1 on Tuesday night.
The Panthers senior day saw pitcher Holden Burroughs throw to his brother one last time at home. It was pretty neat. He had a good six innings.
Jaguars got Alex Moye across in the 7th as they got a couple insurance runs.
Jaguars pitcher Trey Williford went the distance we are told and got the win.
