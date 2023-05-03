Family demands justice for man shot and killed in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The sister of a man who was shot in killed in the east, is asking for the public’s help in the search for the killer.

Briya Veale received a gut-wrenching phone-call that her brother, Richard Callender had been shot and killed Saturday night.

“I just dropped my phone,” Veale said. “I couldn’t even think straight I just dropped my phone.”

Briya Veale received a gut-wrenching phone that her brother, Richard Callender had been shot and killed Saturday night.

“I just know he was out hanging in his cousins yard chillin just having a good time.”

Veale says someone drove past a house on Ghent street in Windsor and shot her 40-year-old brother and Derick Vaughn. According to Windsor Police, Vaughn is expected to recover.

When officers arrived on the scene, Callender was transported to Bertie Memorial Hospital where he died.

Loved ones tell me, he stayed out of trouble and leaves behind eight children.

This shooting is similar to other recent shootings in Bertie County.

In April Ricky Gilliam was shot multiple times at his home on Governor’s Road, and a few days later, Horace Lassiter, Jr. was gunned down outside his home on East Church Street in Lewiston Woodville.

With a spike in violence in the county, Veale is begging for peace from the community and justice for her brother.

stop the gun violence, it’s not called for. I didn’t grow up around all this stuff. We didn’t do all this stuff back in the day. We used to talk stuff out. We didn’t go grab a gun. We always talked stuff out.

This marks the 6th homicide since the start of 2023.

There is no information on any possible suspects right now.

If you have any information on any of the shootings that were listed,

contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.