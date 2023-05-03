ENC residents are preparing for hurricane season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane season is right around the corner, beginning June 1st and ending November 30th.

Olivia Hargett, The Black Cat Shoppe Manager, says “The last couple storms were worrisome, there was a lot of flooding and all we can do is hope for the best.”

Many Craven County businesses are preparing for the worst, especially since some are still cleaning up from Hurricane Florence in 2017.

“People put sandbags in front of their doors. We’d probably pull things back away from the doors,” Hargett told WITN.

Craven County Emergency Services Director, Stanley Kite, also stresses the importance of self-preparation.

“We like to ask people to make sure they have a preparedness kit in the event of needing to evacuate. Even in the event of not having to evacuate, that kit could still be really handy if they receive damages and they need to get out of their home fast. Things like important documents, there’s a lot of things that need to be put together before the storm.”

As well as ensuring that loved ones are safe.

Kite says, “We also like to ask them to have a plan with outside family members who may not live in the area to make sure they know what their plans are. take care of the elderly and their pets.”

Kite also told WITN it’s vital for residents to know the history of storms in the past, especially those new to the county. He encourages those residents to reach out to their neighbors, call the local government office, and emergency services to find out what potential threats there are to ensure everyone is best prepared.

Other great resources people can use to prepare are https://www.readync.gov/ along with county-specific websites to get specific information and updates to your exact location.

