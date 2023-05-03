Eastern Carolina representative hosting spring cleaning in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Representative Greg Murphy will be volunteering in one community in the east this morning.

Representative Murphy will be hosting a spring clean with his staff along Live Oak Street in Beaufort.

This is part of a yearly tradition by the congressman, where he helps clean up an area to give back to the community.

They will collect trash along the street in order to help beautify the area.

The cleanup takes place from 9:30 to 11 A.M.

