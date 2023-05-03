D.H. Conley gets redemption win over New Bern softball

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The D.H. Conley softball team got redemption for their only conference loss this year beating New Bern on Tuesday night 3-1.

The Bears shutout the Vikings 1-0 in the first meeting and freshman pitcher Anna Champey was perfect through three.

The Vikings finally broke through on an RBI double by Lena Zurface to score Riley Trueblood. They got up 1-0 en route to their 3-1 win.

Conley will face South Central for the conference regular season title on Thursday in Greenville.

