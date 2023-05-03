D.H. Conley gets redemption win over New Bern softball
DHC 3, New Bern 1
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The D.H. Conley softball team got redemption for their only conference loss this year beating New Bern on Tuesday night 3-1.
The Bears shutout the Vikings 1-0 in the first meeting and freshman pitcher Anna Champey was perfect through three.
The Vikings finally broke through on an RBI double by Lena Zurface to score Riley Trueblood. They got up 1-0 en route to their 3-1 win.
Conley will face South Central for the conference regular season title on Thursday in Greenville.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.