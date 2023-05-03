Advertise With Us
Deep Run man facing multiple drug charges after raid on home

Khalice Dove
Khalice Dove(Lenoir Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Deep Run man is facing multiple drug charges after his arrest in Pitt County.

Lenoir County deputies and the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force had a joint investigation that led to the arrest of Khalice Dove.

He is charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule VI-controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling for keep and sale of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say his home on Eric Sparrow Road was raided on April 11 after a narcotics investigation that began in Greenville.

During the search, deputies say they seized cocaine, meth, Schedule VI controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia.

