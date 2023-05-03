Congressman Don Davis hosting listening session for Farm Bill

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Congressman Don Davis will be in the east to hear from those in the agriculture community.

Davis will host a listening session in order to get input about their priorities as the negotiations around the 2023 Farm Bill continue today.

The listening session will take place at 8 A.M. at the Hertford County Agricultural Center in Wilson.

There is another session scheduled for Pitt County Thursday, May 4.

