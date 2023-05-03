Citizens of ENC react as new bill may lessen gun restrictions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new bill that has advanced in a House committee has some citizens concerned.

“It could add to the chaos and shooting and the violence and all that; I think it definitely could have an impact on it,” said Greenville resident Randy Little

Currently, a Sheriff issues a five-year permit for anyone who wants to carry a concealed handgun, they also make sure the applicant meets qualifications such as a training course and passing a background check.

While House Bill 189 would still require the qualifications, it would be up to gun owners to comply with them, but some say the current law shouldn’t be changed.

“I think we should stick with it like it is and let people go through the class and get the training and get the knowledge, and then I think you’re better equipped to carry a weapon,” said Little.

Eddie Caldwell, Vice President of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association says there are both pros and cons but it could cause some challenges for law enforcement.

“The new law says that if you are not eligible for a permit under the current law, you can’t carry concealed under the new law, but the enforcement of that will be a challenge,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell also says every sheriff has their own thoughts, there is just no way to tell the effects it could have.

“Some of them are not really concerned about this legislation others are very concerned about the legislation, and only time will tell the impact of it,” said Caldwell.

If the bill passes, it would also lower the age allowing someone that can conceal carry from 21 to 18 years old.

The latest vote on the proposed bill cleared the House judiciary committee 7-4.

