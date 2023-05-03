Bridgeton police seek armed robber

BRIDGETON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Bridgeton are asking for help in identifying a man they say robbed a store at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the robbery happened around 2:45 a.m. when a lone gunman walked into the Speedway convenience store on US 17.

Police say the man robbed the store of money and cigars.

Anyone with any information about the person who is responsible for this robbery should contact Bridgeton Police Department at 252-670-8379. A cash reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers

