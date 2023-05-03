Advertise With Us
Beaufort Wooden Boat Show returns this weekend

Beaufort Wooden Boat Show
Beaufort Wooden Boat Show(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The 47th annual Wooden Boat Show is returning to the southeast this Saturday, May 6.

Hosted by the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort, this is the longest running boat show in the southeast.

Visitors can enjoy dozens of wooden boats on display, including last year’s best in show. There will also be a model boat show.

The event in downtown Beaufort will last from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is completely free.

Kids will love all the activates, including the pirate encampment demonstrations, book sale and virtual boating skills trainer.

Plein Air Painters will be set up throughout the area as well.

Stop by the free reception on Friday, May 5, to kick off the show at the Watercraft Center from 5-7 p.m.

