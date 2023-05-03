Beaufort Co. Community College honor society inducts 54 members

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community college has inducted more than 50 students into an elite group.

The Gamma Beta Phi honor society at Beaufort County Community College inducted 54 new members last Thursday.

Members must have a GPA of 3.5 or more and a willingness to help the community.

The community college says the society is slated to help raise funds for the Humane Society of Beaufort County, volunteer with Sound Rivers, and host a student clothing drive for Clothes Closets on campus.

In the past, they raised money for Ruth’s House, which is a domestic violence shelter, Open Door Community Center, and Zion Men’s Shelter and Kitchen.

BCCC said the inductees were: Jasmine Allen, Madison Allen, Tiffany Ange, Heather Bass, Elizabeth Bowen, Michael Bowen, Brandy Bowie, Richard Braman, Olivia Briley, Patriauna Bryant, Karina Caliz, Jasmine Cherry, Elijah Clement, Rosaleigh Clipperton, Delta Cole, Tyrus Cole, Hardy Corey, Ellis Cullipher, Naomi Davis, Marion Denny, Lora Dozier, Nathaniel Drake, Connor Edwards, Lesily Edwards, Mckenzie Edwards, Luna Espinoza, Andrew Harp, Kennedy Hawkins, Brandon House, Kameko Howell, Shakiyda Jones, Shakiyda Jones, Tiffany Jones, Delaney Lewis, David Linton, Eric Lund, Asamarie Elizabeth Manning, Shelby Molusky, Jeremy Moore, Megan Moore, Alexa Perez, Katherine Pollock, Conetha Ramsey, Macy Riffle, Kristen Satchel, Mackenzie Seymour, Mary Lynn Smart, Heather Smith, Maria Stotesberry, Porsche St. Clair, Jellisa Tolson, Larita Tysor, and Mandy Weaver.

