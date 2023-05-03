Active law enforcement situation at Walmart in Wallace

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - Several law enforcement agencies have responded to a situation at the Walmart in Wallace in Duplin County.

An officer with the town would only tell WITN that there is an ongoing and active situation and that they would give more details later.

On its Facebook page, the Wallace Walmart at 5625 NC-41 said that it was closed until further notice.

WITN’s Justin Lundy is at the scene and is working to gather more information.

