Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Active law enforcement situation at Walmart in Wallace

Multiple law enforcement vehicles are at the scene of an active situation at the Wallace Walmart.
Multiple law enforcement vehicles are at the scene of an active situation at the Wallace Walmart.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - Several law enforcement agencies have responded to a situation at the Walmart in Wallace in Duplin County.

An officer with the town would only tell WITN that there is an ongoing and active situation and that they would give more details later.

On its Facebook page, the Wallace Walmart at 5625 NC-41 said that it was closed until further notice.

WITN’s Justin Lundy is at the scene and is working to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m.
Driver killed in Highway 11 tractor-trailer crash identified
Winterville Community Fire Department says the collision happened at the "K Intersection"
Pitt County collision at “K Intersection” sends driver to hospital
The head-on collision happened Monday morning.
Head-on collision sends two to hospital
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance
Reality TV show to showcase inside of one ENC jail

Latest News

Teacher of the Week: Kelly Klinedinst
Pepsi Historical Society celebrating 100 years with special guest
Senator Don Davis
Congressman Don Davis hosting listening session for Farm Bill
Eastern Carolina representative hosting spring cleaning in Beaufort