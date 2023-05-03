214,000 gallons of sewage spill into Tar River

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in less than a month, sewage has spilled into the Tar River from Rocky Mount.

City officials say that around 214,000 gallons of heavily diluted wastewater flowed into the river from 5 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The city blamed the overflow on sustained rainfall over the weekend saying the sanitary sewer system was overloaded because of saturated ground conditions, localized flooding, and infiltration.

“Due to the saturated soil conditions and the roughly 2.20 inches of rain experienced locally, the sewer collection system was overwhelmed with heavily diluted wastewater,” said Brenton Bent, the city’s water resources director. “The heavily diluted nature of the wastewater and the unusually high flows in the receiving water bodies helped to reduce the potential impact of this event.”

Last month nearly a million gallons of sewage flowed into the Tar River from Rocky Mount in a similar overflow in the same area after heavy rainfall.

