Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

WATCH: Father and son rescued after being swept from shore

A father and son were rescued after being swept away from shore. (Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A father and son were recently rescued after being swept away from the Florida shore.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office marine deputies captured the incident on April 23.

The man and his young son were swimming off Anna Maria Island when strong rip currents carried them away.

Rescuers want to remind people to use caution when in the ocean.

If you do get caught in a rip current, remain calm because fighting makes it worse.

Authorities say to swim parallel to the shore to move out of the current.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m.
Driver killed in Highway 11 tractor-trailer crash in Martin County
The head-on collision happened Monday morning.
Head-on collision sends two to hospital
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
The fire happened early Saturday morning.
Two injured in fire that destroyed Craven County home
Desmond Sloan
Man found shot to death in SUV identified

Latest News

Duke Energy estimated 3,000 customers lost power.
Power restored in Morehead City after early morning outage
The U.S. Marshals Service said ransomware affected one of its systems earlier this year.
US Marshals Service still recovering from ransomware attack
A white Kia is seen slamming into a parked school bus.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Vehicle crashes into school bus, hurting several people
A father and son were rescued after being swept away from shore.
Father and son rescued after being swept from shore