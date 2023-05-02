Reality TV show to showcase inside of one ENC jail

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One local jail in ENC will be the focus of one of TV’s most popular reality criminal justice shows starting in June this year.

A&E’s popular reality series “60 Days In” takes a look at what it’s like to be an inmate inside Pitt County’s Jail.

The show, which A&E says is ranked as cable television’s #1 crime and justice series among total viewers and adults 18-49, features seven volunteers who agree to go undercover as inmates themselves within the jail system.

According to A&E, the show provides an unfiltered look at the inner workings of the criminal justice system to help local jails with issues within their facilities.

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance says she is hoping to ensure that her command team at the jail has the groundwork and tools in place to make sure that the Pitt County Jail is a safe place for both inmates and staff.

A&E says that over the course of the past seven seasons, the show has helped participating jails have success with changes such as lowered recidivism rates, facility upgrades, inmate programs, and staffing changes.

The new season of “60 Days In” will air on A&E beginning on June 15th.

