Prison system to honor employees who have died on duty

Top: Veronica Darden &amp;amp; Officer Justin Smith<br />Bottom: Wendy Shannon &amp;amp; Geoggrey Howe(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The NC prison system is holding a ceremony to honor its employees who have given their lives in the line of duty.

According to the prison system, 29 of its employees have lost their lives in the line of duty, and another 22 were lost to Covid-19.

In ENC the most recent loss is the deaths of four prison system employees during an attempted escape at the Pasquatank prison in 2017.

Correctional Officer Justin Smith, Correctional Officer Wendy Shannon, Corrections Enterprise Manager Veronica Darden, and Maintenance Mechanic Geoffrey Howe were all killed during an attempted escape that started in the prison sewing plant.

Four inmates were charged with their murders.

The memorial service is a kickoff to North Carolina Correctional Officers and Correctional Employees Week which is May 7-13.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial will begin at 9:30 a.m. in front of the Prisons Administration building in Raleigh.

