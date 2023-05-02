Power restored in Morehead City after early morning outage

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands living in an Eastern Carolina city experienced power outages early Tuesday morning.

The Town of Morehead City says northern portions of the city lost power due to damaged transmission lines near 2 A.M. this morning.

Duke Energy says they estimate 3,000 customers lost power.

Affected areas according to the electric company include portions of the Downtown District, Fire EMS Station #1, City Hall Campus as well as the Police Department and Consolidated 911 Center.

Other city resources down due to the outage were the traffic signal lights at the 4th and Arendell intersection, and Country Club Road and Bridges Street Extension intersection.

Morehead City Spokesperson, Anna Smith told WITN power was restored by 4:30 a.m. this morning.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.