Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Power restored in Morehead City after early morning outage

Duke Energy estimated 3,000 customers lost power.
Duke Energy estimated 3,000 customers lost power.(Town of Morehead City Facebook)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands living in an Eastern Carolina city experienced power outages early Tuesday morning.

The Town of Morehead City says northern portions of the city lost power due to damaged transmission lines near 2 A.M. this morning.

Duke Energy says they estimate 3,000 customers lost power.

Affected areas according to the electric company include portions of the Downtown District, Fire EMS Station #1, City Hall Campus as well as the Police Department and Consolidated 911 Center.

Other city resources down due to the outage were the traffic signal lights at the 4th and Arendell intersection, and Country Club Road and Bridges Street Extension intersection.

Morehead City Spokesperson, Anna Smith told WITN power was restored by 4:30 a.m. this morning.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m.
Driver killed in Highway 11 tractor-trailer crash in Martin County
The head-on collision happened Monday morning.
Head-on collision sends two to hospital
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
The fire happened early Saturday morning.
Two injured in fire that destroyed Craven County home
Desmond Sloan
Man found shot to death in SUV identified

Latest News

The 34-year-old was charged on multiple counts for the burglary outside of Grifton.
Authorities charge a man in Lenoir County for a home burglary
Hiring event for veterans and their dependents in Onslow County
First Alert Forecast For May 2, 2023
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Tuesday stays sunny, cool and breezy