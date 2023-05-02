Pitt County collision at “K Intersection” sends driver to hospital

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A driver in the east was taken to the hospital after his car overturned.

Winterville Community Fire Department says they responded to a collision two miles outside of Winterville at an intersection locally known as the “K Intersection.”

Officials say the driver was taken from the NC 903 South, Red Forbes Road, and Pocosin Road intersection to ECU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision is under investigation by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.