Pamlico County Schools Superintendent announces retirement

Jackson has been the superintendent since 2015.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina school superintendent announced her retirement at a school board meeting.

Pamlico County Schools Superintendent, Lisa Jackson, said she is retiring Monday night at a school board meeting after serving in the position for eight years.

The East Carolina University graduate has led the community through two major hurricanes that closed Pamlico County Middle School to instruction and obtained resources to rebuild and repair the school while still ensuring students were receiving their education by adapting other schools to house those that were displaced.

The Aurora native served the county school system as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and Director of School /Community Relations before becoming superintendent in 2015. Jackson also served as Department Chair of Education Programs at Pamlico Community College for 6 years.

Jackson’s retirement is effective September 1, 2023.

