Nash Co. deputies nab man wanted for 23 vehicle break-ins

Cody Ulrich
Cody Ulrich(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a Rocky Mount man is facing 30 charges, including breaking into nearly two dozen vehicles in Nash County.

Cody Ulrich was nabbed Monday. He is charged with 23 counts of felony B&E to motor vehicle, larceny of firearm, felony larceny, felony attempted B&E to motor vehicle, and four counts of misdemeanor larceny.

Last Thursday, deputies were called to the Bend of the River Road and River Walk Drive area for more than a dozen vehicle break-ins.

They said several security cameras captured a man breaking into cars and within 12 hours of posting it, deputies had six tips that said it was Ulrich.

On Monday, deputies searched the man’s home on Highway 97 and said they seized several stolen items.

Ulrich was also connected to several other vehicle break-ins that happened in other parts of Nash County, according to deputies.

The 22-year-old is being held on a $117,000 secured bond.

