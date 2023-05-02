Lenoir County man busted after raid on home

LENOIR, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County man is facing multiple drug & gun charges after being arrested today.

Lenoir County deputies say the arrest of Christopher Dixon came after a raid at his home on Williams Loop Road.

Deputies say they seized a quantity of drugs, two firearms, and drug paraphernalia.

They also found multiple items that indicated drugs were being distributed from the man’s home.

Dixon was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule VI controlled substance. felony maintaining a dwelling for keep and sale of controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. and possession of drug paraphernalia.

