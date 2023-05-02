Lakeforest Elementary student recognized after performing Heimlich maneuver on choking classmate

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The wiping of tears and looks of disbelief were on full display during an emotional Pitt County Board of Education meeting Monday night as the board honored Michael Jenkins Jr.

In March, the Lakeforest Elementary School fifth grader says he was at lunch with his friend, Drew. Michael says it was a regular day of laughter and good food, that is until he says Drew began choking on a chip.

“I looked back at him and instantly his face turned red,” Jenkins Jr. said.

Michael says several fellow classmates and even some teachers were panicking, but not him.

The 10-year-old says he got down and began performing the Heimlich maneuver, something he says his dad, Michael Sr. had to do on him when he was choking on a penny once.

“I guess that maybe just came back to me,” Jenkins Jr. said. “I was surprised that I remembered because it was years ago.”

Michael Jr. says Drew was able to return to class later that same day and he had a special message for him.

“The first he said was thank you very much because my life could’ve been in danger,” Jenkins Jr. said. “That really hit home because I knew I did something great.”

Michael Sr. says his son’s heroic act caught him off guard, especially after his wife went into detail about what happened.

“I thought she was exaggerating a little bit,” Jenkins Sr. said. “Like yeah okay, he saved somebody’s life with all those other people around but he really did, and it was surprising.”

Many believe what Michael has done is truly commendable, and he says his notoriety at school has increased because of it.

“They say man, you’re a lifesaver and I was like I know right,” Jenkins Jr. said.

Michael Jr. encourages everyone to learn the Heimlich maneuver because he says a large portion of people unfortunately don’t know how to do it.

