Kinston police arrest man hiding a gun at a checking station

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in an Eastern Carolina city arrested the passenger of a car at a driver’s license checking station.

Kinston Police Department arrested Jacolby Riddick, Monday, May 1, for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and carrying a concealed gun.

Officers say they were orchestrating a driver’s license checking station on Queen Street near Highway 70. During this time, officers say that were talking to a driver that didn’t have a driver’s license and noticed the passenger, Riddick, was appearing to hide something.

According to the press release, officers conducted a safety search and said Riddick was hiding a stolen firearm.

Riddick was arrested and placed in the Lenoir County Jail.

