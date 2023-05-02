Advertise With Us
Kinston police arrest man hiding a gun at a checking station

Jacolby Riddick was arrested Monday by Kinston Police Department.
Jacolby Riddick was arrested Monday by Kinston Police Department.(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in an Eastern Carolina city arrested the passenger of a car at a driver’s license checking station.

Kinston Police Department arrested Jacolby Riddick, Monday, May 1, for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and carrying a concealed gun.

Officers say they were orchestrating a driver’s license checking station on Queen Street near Highway 70. During this time, officers say that were talking to a driver that didn’t have a driver’s license and noticed the passenger, Riddick, was appearing to hide something.

According to the press release, officers conducted a safety search and said Riddick was hiding a stolen firearm.

Riddick was arrested and placed in the Lenoir County Jail.

