Hurricanes to face New Jersey in second round after Devils top Rangers in game 7

Game one is Wednesday night at 7 PM in Raleigh
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Unexpected hero Akira Schmid rebounded from his only bad game and made 31 saves in Game 7 to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 4-0 victory over the New York Rangers Monday night in an entertaining first-round playoff series.

Michael McLeod and Tomas Tatar scored second-period goals in the series decider and Erik Haula and Jesper Bratt added insurance goals in game between the long-time Hudson River rivals.

Coming off a franchise best 52-win season, the Devils will open the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday against the Metropolitan Division-winning Hurricanes in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The NHL announced the start times this evening and it will 7 PM for game one.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

