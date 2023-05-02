Hiring event for veterans and their dependents in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County NC Works will host a hiring event for veterans and their dependents Tuesday.

Today, the event will take place at the American Legion Post 265 in Jacksonville, and over 90 employers are expected to be in attendance for the event.

Veterans are encouraged to bring a resume and be prepared to speak with hiring managers at the event.

The event will open this morning from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. just for veterans and their dependents, before opening up to the rest of the general public from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

