Healthy Habits: Bringing awareness around mental health during Mental Health Month

(WABI)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -May is Mental Health Month and is the perfect time to talk about the symptoms, effects and treatments for mental health issues.

Glenn Simpson, Service Line Administrator of Behavioral Health at ECU Health, says it’s important to talk about mental health issues during the month of May because of the stigma that revolves around the topic.

He says the more people know, the better chances they can receive help or others who may also be suffering.

For people who want to learn more about what resources are in the Greenville community, he encourages people to come to the 2023 Mental Health Expo on May 23. The event is hosted by East Carolina Heart Institute on the campus of ECU Health Medical Center at 115 Heart Drive.

