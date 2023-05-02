Advertise With Us
Goldsboro police investigating attempted murder

Goldsboro crime
Goldsboro crime(Goldsboro police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are investigating an attempted murder that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Goldsboro police said the shooting happened shortly after noon in the 500 block of Hinson Street.

The victim, 18-year-old Carlos Barrett-Zapata, was shot and was last known in stable condition at Wayne UNC Health Care, according to police.

Police said they continue to investigate the shooting.

