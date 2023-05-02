Goldsboro man gets 21 years in federal prison for drug conviction

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Johnathan “Booty” Heath, 43, of Goldsboro, was sentenced to 21 years in prison for what prosecutors said was his leadership role in a drug trafficking organization bringing significant quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, crack, heroin, and fentanyl into the Goldsboro area.

“There are serious consequences for those that are trafficking dangerous and deadly narcotics in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “This defendant will be spending the next twenty-plus years behind bars for his crimes.”

According to prosecutors, the ATF began investigating Heath in 2019 after receiving a tip that he was in charge of a large drug trafficking organization in Goldsboro that was distributing a lot of crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, powder cocaine, and crack.

The ATF said that over the course of the investigation, they found that Heath was responsible for assisting in the distribution of at least 119.54 grams of cocaine, 401.62 grams of crack, 373.608 grams of actual methamphetamine, 1,500 grams of heroin, and 1,474.18 grams of fentanyl.

In June of 2022, Heath pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, 280 grams or more of crack, and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

In addition to Heath, the following four people were also charged and convicted:

Aratika “Tika” Anderson, pled guilty on October 19, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with Intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, and aiding and abetting. Anderson was sentenced to over 7 years in prison.

Victoria Taylor pled guilty on March 8, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a quantity of crack cocaine. She was sentenced to over 6 years in prison.

Richard Harris, III pled guilty on October 6, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine, and aiding and abetting. Harris was sentenced to almost 6 years in prison.

Lelia Harris pled guilty on November 16, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine, and aiding and abetting. Harris was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison.

