Driver killed in Highway 11 tractor-trailer crash identified

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol has identified a tractor-trailer driver who was killed Monday afternoon in Martin County.

David Barocio was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 11 near Council Road.

Troopers said the 36-year-old man from Gatesville was heading south on the highway with a load of corn. They say the truck went off the road to the right and struck a highway culvert and overturned.

Barocio was thrown from the truck, according to troopers.

Both lanes of Highway 11 were closed for several hours as the wreckage and the spilled corn was cleaned up.

