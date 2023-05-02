Advertise With Us
Bertie County boy’s reaction to mother’s cooking goes viral

By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERRY HILL, N.C. (WITN) - We all know that moment when you try the first bite of a great meal and decide the chef deserves a compliment.

But Josiah Burnette’s reaction to his mom’s chicken may be the best you’ve ever seen. The 5-year-old’s enthusiastic, “Girl, give yourself a pat on the back!” is gaining attention from more than two million people.

With 2.7 million TikTok views and thousands of likes and comments, Burnette’s even caught the eye of the Carolina Panthers and the NFL.

Burnette’s mother, Jordan, says she was cooking chicken for him the night of the video. It just so happens to be one of his favorite dishes.

His reaction was a natural one. Jordan says Josiah has a lot of funny moments like these, and she’s glad she was recording during this one.

Jordan and Josiah stopped by ENC at Three Tuesday to talk about the video and Josiah’s feelings about the fame.

Jordan says he gets his goofy personality from both of his parents. You can see more of the Burnettes on TikTok.

